Umbrella holder steals Josh Allen's chivalry on Italian vacay with Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld are definitely world famous. Being such, even a trip together to Italy is far from normal and prevented the Buffalo Bills quarterback from showing off his chivalrous ways as captured in new public photos.
The 28-year-old actress Steinfeld recently explained why she likes to keep her relationship with the 28-year-old NFL’s MVP as private as she can, which this day in age is hard to do. During the season, despite a rare PDA moment at the team’s Halloween party, and an adorable photo together after a game in Los Angeles, and a dinner and cocktails date in Buffalo, they really weren’t photographed together. The couple that has been together since 2023 had their big public coming out party at the NFL Honors event in New Orleans, Louisiana, during Super Bowl week where Steinfeld flaunted her new ring, and the two shared an emotional kiss after Allen won.
After attending Steinfeld’s “Angel Margarita” launch party where he ripped open a locked vending machine, Allen joined Steinfeld in Italy, during Milan Fashion Week where they were spotted together.
Being as famous as they are though, chivalry was thrown out the window when they stepped outside for the camera as Allen couldn’t open the car door for Steinfeld, or even hold an umbrella for her. In fact, the umbrella man totally stole that chivalry from him in these photos.
No doubt, Steinfeld is used to it being a famous actress and all. Based on his proposal that Steinfeld recently shared more details on, no doubt when the cameras aren’t around chivalry is indeed alive and well.
