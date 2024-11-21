Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld eats cereal in odd TikTok post
Hailee Steinfeld can make any look a winning one, even if it’s just eating cereal in an odd post.
The actress, singer, model, and Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen’s girlfriend `can have her eyes closed by her blinding fit, or be cooking up something in the kitchen in her shoestring tank top, or just be looking like her perfectly manicured tiny dog in a crazy side-by-side photo, and she looks good no matter what.
Her latest post on TikTok promoting a holiday cookie cereal is very strange, but eating breakfast never looked so good. She said, “cookie bow cereal with dairy cold milk — the perfect holiday combo 🎀🍪.”
That’s a tiny tree behind her, too. She’s even got on a pink hoodie with her dogs Martini and Brando on it. The dogs made a cameo at the end as well. It’s a very odd promo, but hey it’s Steinfeld, and she can pull off anything.
Steinfeld and Allen have been together since 2023 and have been more public than ever with a Halloween kiss in a rare moment of PDA, as well as the actress going full Bills Mafia mode at one of Allen’s games.
Steinfeld stars in the recently released Arcane series on Netflix for Season 2.
With the Bills on a bye week, Maybe Allen will pop on over for some yummy cookie cereal… and to see his girlfriend.
