Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld blinded by her sparkly eye-popping fit
Hailee Steinfeld must really love this sparkly midriff gown she keeps showing off, even with her eyes closed.
The actress, singer, and social media star girlfriend of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen really does slay in the ab-revealing look she wore for the premiere of Arcane Season 2. Now that the show has kicked off on Netflix, she’s still promoting it.
While her latest fit misses the mark as she looks more like a flight attendant, she shared her previous winning look again on Wednesday to her 20.3 million Instagram followers, but with a twist: She had her eyes shut.
Eyes closed, eyes open, whatever her face, Steinfeld slays. Her gold sparkly top is pretty blinding.
Besides Arcane, Steinfeld is known for her roles in “True Grit”, the Marvel TV series “Hawkeye”, and the “Spider-Verse” movies. She also stars in the “Pitch Perfect” films and the “Transformers” franchise.
Steinfeld and Allen have been more public with each other lately than ever as well. The couple recently attended a Bills teammate’s big reveal together after Steinfeld went full Bills Mafia mode for a game. This all came after the two shared a rare PDA moment at their Halloween party with a kiss.
Allen and Steinfeld have been romantically linked ever since they were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023, but weren’t official in public until the quarterback made their relationship Instagram official in July 2024.
Steinfeld no doubt has (open) eyes for Allen.
