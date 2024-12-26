Josh Allen’s MVP ice-necklace from Bills’ linemen has sweet overlooked detail
Josh Allen has had a season for the ages both on and off the football field in 2024.
Not only has the Buffalo Bills quarterback likely sown up the MVP of the NFL this season, he got engaged to actress and girlfriend Hailee Steinfeld in November with an epic proposal.
With Steinfeld, 28, by his side, Allen, 28, and his teammates have even credited her with his success this season. Allen has thrown for 3549 with 26 touchdowns and just six interceptions. Not to mention he’s rushed for 11 more scores.
His offensive line gifted him a “sick” icy chain to commemorate his season with his No. 17 jersey and “MVP” on it.
What was overlooked on the flashy jewelry, however, was the names of every lineman on the back.
Here’s the full video so you can see the excitement on Allen’s face when he gets this elite surprise.
Allen and the Bills finish the season off with the New York Jets and the New England Patriots in what likely won’t factor into the MVP race.
If they are going to get over the hump this season to the Super Bowl, the Bills will need Allen and his offensive line to carry them like they have all season.
