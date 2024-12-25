Bills Offensive Line Gifts Special 'MVP' Necklace to Josh Allen for Christmas
The Buffalo Bills' offensive line teamed up to gift their quarterback, Josh Allen, a special monogrammed necklace in honor of what could be his first NFL MVP season.
Tackle Dion Dawkins posted a video to his Instagram stories of Allen receiving the sparkly silver necklace. The necklace is in the shape of a jersey and features Allen's number "17" and "MVP" monogrammed on the front. The back features a list of all of the team's offensive linemen.
"That is so sick," Allen could be heard saying in the video.
Allen has been well-taken care of by his offensive line all season. The Bills offensive line has allowed just 14 sacks all season, and only one total in Buffalo's last five games. Dawkins, a three-time Pro Bowler, ranks 10th among all offensive tackles in pass block win rates, per ESPN Analytics.
The necklace comes before the Bills' final two games of the season, which could see Allen have a chance to lock up the MVP award. Multiple sportsbooks, including BetMGM and DraftKings, list Allen as the current favorite to win the honor. Since leading Buffalo to victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to give the Chiefs their lone loss of the season, Allen has emerged as a leader in the MVP race. If he were to win the award, it would be the first of his career.
This season, Allen has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He ranks in the top 10 in both passing yards and touchdowns, and has also rushed for 514 yards and 11 touchdowns. His primary competition in the MVP race comes from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who has thrown for 37 touchdowns to just four interceptions this season. The winner of the MVP award will be announced in February prior to Super Bowl LIX.