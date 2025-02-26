Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia celebrates Diana Taurasi's iconic WNBA career
This week marks the official end of a legendary era in the WNBA. After two decades as a pro and as one of the most decorated women in basketball, Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi announced her retirement.
Taurasi retires from the game as a three-time WNBA champion, six-time Olympic gold medalist, two-time WNBA Finals MVP, and the WNBA's all-time leading scorer.
Before being drafted into the WNBA in 2004, Taurasi was a three-time NCAA national champion with the UConn Huskies, two-time NCAA Tournament MOP, and two-time Naismith Player of the Year.
MORE: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia bares back in beautiful custom sheer dress
After her announcement, the tributes began pouring out.
Among them was the daughter of late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant, who penned a sweet note on social media to celebrate Taurasi's iconic career.
Earlier in the night, her mother Vanessa Bryant also sent love to Taurasi.
MORE: Kobe Bryant's daughter Natalia shows off Taylor Swift-themed birthday cake
The Bryants have long been staunch supporters of women's basketball, so it comes as no surprise that they were quick to recognize one of the best to ever play the game.
Natalia has begun making moves in the fashion industry and with her studies at USC. The sky is the limit for Natalia as she continues to shine.
Not only is Natalia a model, but she is also a third-year film student at USC. While studying, her modeling campaign has taken off, with appearances in a Bulgari campaign and on the Versace runway.
