Everything to Know About Diana Taurasi’s Retirement Announcement and Incredible Career
WNBA legend Diana Taurasi retired on Tuesday after an incredible 20-year run with the Phoenix Mercury.
Keep it here for all of Sports Illustrated's coverage of Taurasi's retirement.
- Phoenix Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi Announces Retirement
- Basketball World Reacts to WNBA Great Diana Taurasi's Retirement
- Diana Taurasi Once Brutally Roasted Draymond Green During 2016 Olympics
- WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Explains What She'll Miss Most in Retirement
- Geno Auriemma Salutes Diana Taurasi After WNBA Retirement Announcement
- WNBA Celebrates Diana Taurasi's Legendary Career With Brilliant Highlight Reel
- LeBron James Had the Highest Praise for Diana Taurasi After Retirement
- Diana Taurasi Had a Simple Response to Her Status in the GOAT Debate
Phoenix Mercury Legend Diana Taurasi Announces Retirement
Taurasi announced her decision to retire in an exclusive interview with TIME.
"I just didn't have it in me. That was pretty much when I knew it was time to walk away," Taurasi said in the exclusive interview. "Mentally and physically, I'm just full. That's probably the best way I can describe it. I'm full and I'm happy."
Basketball World Reacts to WNBA Great Diana Taurasi's Retirement
Taurasi's retirement sparked plenty of conversation across basketball, with many saluting the all-time great on her historic career.
Diana Taurasi Once Brutally Roasted Draymond Green During 2016 Olympics
The WNBA legend took a shot at Draymond Green's offensive game while complimenting the longtime Warriors star's defensive prowess.
WNBA Legend Diana Taurasi Explains What She'll Miss Most in Retirement
The 14-time All-WNBA selection had a few things come to mind when asked about what she'll miss the most from her professional basketball career.
Geno Auriemma Salutes Diana Taurasi After WNBA Retirement Announcement
Auriemma coached Taurasi during her standout college career at UConn, as well as when she represented Team USA during the Olympics.
WNBA Celebrates Diana Taurasi's Legendary Career With Brilliant Highlight Reel
There are no shortage of highlights from Taurasi's decorated basketball career.
LeBron James Had the Highest Praise for Diana Taurasi After Retirement
James and Taurasi took the men's and women's game by storm during the same time period, and the Lakers star was effusive in his praise of the WNBA legend.
Diana Taurasi Had a Simple Response to Her Status in the GOAT Debate
Taurasi plans to let her resume speak for itself after a two-decade professional career.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.