Lions HC Dan Campbell looks identical to playing days minus epic long hair
Dan Campbell looks like he could still play in the NFL. In fact, he looks pretty much the same as when he did play — just minus the hair.
The Detroit Lions head coach was drafted in 1999 to the New York Giants from the Texas A&M Aggies. He’d go on to play 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions, and New Orleans Saints.
Fast forward to 2025 and the 48-year-old coach still rocks that 6-foot-5 frame with a muscular build. While he always wears a hat on the sidelines, his wife Holly Campbell recently shared what he looks like without it on a date night and you wouldn’t believe it.
RELATED: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stuns in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game
While he still has hair, it’s nothing like his epic long-flowing look back in 2008 with Detroit. ESPN compared the team photo from then vs. now.
With his fiery speeches, and his jacked arms and quick reflexes that save coffee cups from disaster, Campbell might be able to get in a few plays.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper grooves with ‘fav mom’ Holly at Vikings slay
The coach, who enjoyed his Starbucks “Victory” surprise on Monday, and the team have a week off as the No. 1 seed after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the regular season to win the NFC North. While they don’t know their opponent, no doubt a highly caffeinated Dan is working day and night with very little sleep to get this team ready for what they hope will be a Super Bowl run.
After the season maybe Dan Cambell can let his hair out and have some fun.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
First Lady smokin’: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal rocks shoestring tank in all-black fit
No. 1 Dunne: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz’s gold LSU cowgirl fit, superfan antics win meet
Pure class: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in elegant low-cut dress
New shade of purple: WNBA star Cameron Brink wows in Unrivaled Lunar Owls uni