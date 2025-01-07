The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell looks identical to playing days minus epic long hair

The Detroit head coach looks the same in 2008 as a Lions player to now with one noticeable difference.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell speaks at Meijer Performance Center in Allen Park on Friday, Jan.3, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Dan Campbell looks like he could still play in the NFL. In fact, he looks pretty much the same as when he did play — just minus the hair.

The Detroit Lions head coach was drafted in 1999 to the New York Giants from the Texas A&M Aggies. He’d go on to play 11 seasons in the NFL as a tight end with the Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Lions, and New Orleans Saints.

Fast forward to 2025 and the 48-year-old coach still rocks that 6-foot-5 frame with a muscular build. While he always wears a hat on the sidelines, his wife Holly Campbell recently shared what he looks like without it on a date night and you wouldn’t believe it.

RELATED: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly stuns in unique black fit at Lions-Vikings game

While he still has hair, it’s nothing like his epic long-flowing look back in 2008 with Detroit. ESPN compared the team photo from then vs. now.

With his fiery speeches, and his jacked arms and quick reflexes that save coffee cups from disaster, Campbell might be able to get in a few plays.

RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper grooves with ‘fav mom’ Holly at Vikings slay

The coach, who enjoyed his Starbucks “Victory” surprise on Monday, and the team have a week off as the No. 1 seed after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the regular season to win the NFC North. While they don’t know their opponent, no doubt a highly caffeinated Dan is working day and night with very little sleep to get this team ready for what they hope will be a Super Bowl run.

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell and his tiny purse dog go get coffee. / Holly Campbell/Instagram

After the season maybe Dan Cambell can let his hair out and have some fun.

Dan Campbell
Dan Campbell without his hat. / Holly Campbell/Instagram

