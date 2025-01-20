Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper has perfect teen joke after brutal loss
It was a sad day on Sunday for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his family after a crushing loss in the divisional playoffs to the Washington Commanders the night before. For his daughter, she at least had a sense of humor about it in the most teen kind of way.
It was supposed to be the Lions year to make their first-ever Super Bowl with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the dream became a nightmare. Piper’s mom Holly Campbell tried to cheer up the coach by sharing a child’s touching painting, and penned a heartbroken message to Dan and the Detroit fans.
Piper was hyped before the game posting the raucous crowd at Ford Field before kickoff on her Instagram. In the past, we’ve seen her dancing with mom on TikTok during a big win, but there was no dancing on Saturday night. In fact, there was also no TikTok at all as a U.S. ban set in and sent millions of followers and influencers into panic.
Well, on Sunday TikTok service returned in the U.S. after President Trump promised an executive order to delay the ban, and at least Piper took solace in that — at least a little.
Yea, it’s going to take a while to get over that loss for a big fan like Piper even with her social media life restored on TikTok.
At least Piper took some comfort in the loss with her sense of humor. She also posted, “Next year is our year,” which all Lions fans hope to be true.
