The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lions HC Dan Campbell’s daughter Piper has perfect teen joke after brutal loss

The high school daughter of the Detroit coach takes to social media after the devastating playoff loss with a funny, yet sad perspective on things.

Matt Ryan

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches a play against Washington Commanders during the first half of the NFC divisional round at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a sad day on Sunday for Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his family after a crushing loss in the divisional playoffs to the Washington Commanders the night before. For his daughter, she at least had a sense of humor about it in the most teen kind of way.

It was supposed to be the Lions year to make their first-ever Super Bowl with the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but the dream became a nightmare. Piper’s mom Holly Campbell tried to cheer up the coach by sharing a child’s touching painting, and penned a heartbroken message to Dan and the Detroit fans.

RELATED: Dan Campbell’s wife Holly slays in furry ‘Game of Thrones’ fit before Lions game

Piper was hyped before the game posting the raucous crowd at Ford Field before kickoff on her Instagram. In the past, we’ve seen her dancing with mom on TikTok during a big win, but there was no dancing on Saturday night. In fact, there was also no TikTok at all as a U.S. ban set in and sent millions of followers and influencers into panic.

Holly Campbell and Piper Cambell
Holly Campbell and Piper Cambell / Piper Campbell/TikTok

RELATED: Jayden Daniels' mom's custom Commanders jacket for Lions game revealed

Well, on Sunday TikTok service returned in the U.S. after President Trump promised an executive order to delay the ban, and at least Piper took solace in that — at least a little.

Piper Campbell
Piper Campbell/Instagram

Yea, it’s going to take a while to get over that loss for a big fan like Piper even with her social media life restored on TikTok.

Cody Campbell, Holly Campbell, Piper Campbell
Cody Campbell, Holly Campbell, Piper Campbell / Piper Campbell/Instagram

At least Piper took some comfort in the loss with her sense of humor. She also posted, “Next year is our year,” which all Lions fans hope to be true.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Family hilarity: Brittany Mahomes’ daughter begged for different baby name for Golden

Sorority stunner: A’ja Wilson rocks custom AKA sweatshirt, miniskirt for Founder’s Day

$$$: Molly Qerim net worth: The ESPN ‘First Take’ host is worth more than you think

Representin’: UConn’s Paige Bueckers stuns in Unrivaled hoodie to hype new league

Clutch: Livvy Dunne crushes crucial LSU floor exercise routine for big win vs Florida

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/News