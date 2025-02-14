Livvy Dunne flaunts silky red bathrobe in flirty post before LSU-Oklahoma showdown
Livvy Dunne may be spending Valentine’s Day without boyfriend Paul Skenes, but she’s certainly still dressing up for it with a fire fit.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer rocked a lot of amazing looks with her Pittsburgh Pirates man recently like her low-cut blue dress that upstaged his big MLB awards banquet, and her Daisy Dukes and boots while taking a selfie with him towering over her, and her Chiefs-red fit at the Super Bowl.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in white leather miniskirt, knee-high black boots selfie
While Skenes had to report with pitchers and catchers for Pirates spring training, Dunne stayed behind as No. 2 LSU takes on No. 1 Oklahoma in a huge gymnastics showdown on Friday. Skenes sent Dunne an iconic kissing photo without him for Valentine’s Day, while Dunne posted a very “Ghost” movie-like photo of the two of them doing pottery. She then dropped a couple of sizzling bathrobe selfies while in flirty poses.
RELATED: Paul Skenes has ultimate flex holding Livvy Dunne getting off private jet
That will definitely make Skenes miss her.
The 22 year olds have been together since 2023 when Skenes pitched at LSU and have pretty much been inseparable since.
Dunne is in her final season of eligibility at LSU and has proven she can be a crucial member of the defending national champion Lady Tigers.
Dunne certainly has quite the Valentine’s Day going on without Skenes.
