LSU star Haleigh Bryant slays Mardi Gras leotard in pre-meet selfie stunner
Livvy Dunne tends to dominate the headlines for LSU Gymnastics, but Haleigh Bryant dominates on the mat.
The The 23-year-old graduate student recovered from a strained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) earlier in the season to crush, including a nearly flawless performance vs. the Florida Gators. Nothing changed for Friday night’s Podium Challenge vs. George Washington University from the Raising Canes River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as Bryant anchored on the uneven bars with an almost perfect performance.
Like Dunne, Bryant can slay a leotard, too. She recently took a stunning purple and white claw leotard selfie before a meet, and had bestie vibes in another with Dunne in their sequin uniforms.
On Friday, Bryant and LSU rocked their “Mardi Gras” version of the Lady Tigers uniforms that Dunne dropped two words about, and Bryant crushed in another selfie, but with Lexi Zeiss this time by her side.
Bryant not only slayed the leotard, but her performance, too. A double victory.
It was an emotional night for the team after the tragic death of LSU track star Dillon Reidenauer, 18, in a campus car crash. The team dedicated their performance to her and Bryant certainly didn’t disappoint.
Bryant is the defending NCAA champion in the individual all-around along with the team. If the Lady Tigers are to repeat, she’ll no doubt be a key.
