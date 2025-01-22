Livvy Dunne's never-before-seen gymnastics fail gets TikTok treatment
It is scary hours in Baton Rouge with a historic snowstorm pounding the southeast. The LSU gymnastics team has been enjoying the snowy weather by suiting and doing their best snow angels while spending quality time together during their snow day.
Livvy Dunne was busy with a photoshoot during the Tigers' fun in the snow, but that hasn't kept her from social media.
Taking full advantage of the unbanning of TikTok, Livvy decided to give her followers a little behind-the-scenes look at life in the gym.
MORE: Livvy Dunne sizzles in LSU iced-out ‘Wonder Woman’ leotard for Florida meet
But this wasn't your typical highlight reel from the gym. Instead, it was Livvy showing the world that life isn't always as glamorous as it appears on social media -- even for the NIL queen.
Livvy was putting in work on the bars when she completely lost her grip and came crashing down onto the mat.
MORE: Livvy Dunne posts bizarre LSU Baby Gronk TikTok wearing sacred ‘18’
MORE: Livvy Dunne trolls herself with perfect TikTok joke mourning end
MORE: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
Ouch. That had to leave a mark. Luckily, Livvy bounced righ tback and has been having her successes on and off of the mats.
The bumps and bruises have helped her contribute to the national championship-winning Tigers squad that currently is in season with their national title defense underway.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics flex iced out national championship rings
Last season, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics.
Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now, they are looking for a repeat and hope to keep the momentum rolling when they return to the mats on Friday, January 24, against No. 17 Arkansas at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. The dual meet will air on the SEC Network at 7:45 p.m. ET.
