Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates’ fire entrance with record crowd for big Missouri meet
Livvy Dunne and her defending national champion Lady Tigers teammates usually bring the fire to the meets, and while they certainly did that on Friday, they literally came out to a fire entrance.
No. 9 LSU was coming off a shocking defeat last week to Arkansas in the SEC road opener. Some home cooking is what they needed to get back on track.
While they won with key performances like Haleigh Bryant anchoring the floor with a nearly perfect 9.95, they also brought the heat with not only their “bestie” leotards that Dunne and Bryant showed off in an epic selfie, but with their entrance. First the arrival with their purple LSU warm-ups:
Then the flames:
Dunne, who went on an epic rant about gymnastics crowds, couldn’t have been disappointed with the record-breaking amount of people at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, of 13,082 fans.
While Dunne, who is off to an impressive start this season like her amazing double backflip move for a big score, didn’t compete for the first time on Friday, but certainly enjoyed what her teammates did.
The Lady Tigers are back on the road next Friday at Alabama where they hope this trip is better.
