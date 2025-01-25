Livvy Dunne, LSU Gymnastics falter in SEC road shocker to Arkansas
For all the hype before the competition for Livvy Dunne and No. 2 LSU, Friday’s loss in the SEC road opener at No. 14 Arkansas came as a big disappointment for the defending national champions.
The viral gymnast Dunne came into the competition having an amazing three meets so far on the season, including last week’s crucial score on the floor to defeat No. 7 Florida in the SEC opener.
After Dunne posted an epic selfie in her leotard along and three-words of hype, Dunne didn’t have her best night on the floor, but not her worst either. She’d finish middle of the pack, but LSU needed even more.
In the end, despite some great performances like freshman Kailin Chio, Aleah Finnegan, and Haleigh Bryant, it wasn’t enough and the Lady Tigers dropped a stunner.
Maybe it was the epic snow in Louisiana that froze them off their game, but it wasn’t the usual spectacular all-around performance from the champs.
Dunne and her Lady Tigers teammates will look to bounce back next Friday, January 31, vs. Missouri at the Pete Maravich Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana. How they handle disappointment will be telling for the rest of the 2025 season.
