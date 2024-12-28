Livvy Dunne shows off crazy flips in flashy LSU gymnastics leotard
Livvy Dunne is enjoying an epic winter break back home in New Jersey, but she’ll return to LSU to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship. A new video of Dunne’s floor exercise at the team showcase from earlier this month proves she has what it takes to help them win another.
The 22-year-old Dunne just graduated with her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA while slaying her white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
She then returned home to New Jersey where she’s had an epic time with a New York City date night with boyfriend Paul Skenes, wore naughty New Jersey Devils custom fit for a game, and even did a polar plunge in a fire-red bikini in 32-degree weather.
Before all that, Dunne slayed her final LSU showcase event with an incredible floor routine as well as the balance beam from a crazy angle. New video of her floor routine in HD shows her flashy leotard and crazy flips up-close for an amazing first-person view.
Dunne will return to LSU as a grad student and with the team when they open their title defense on January 3 where they will also will be hoisting the natty banner.
If Dunne performs as good as she looks in this latest video, a two-time national championship could very well be possible.
