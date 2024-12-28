The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off crazy flips in flashy LSU gymnastics leotard

The Lady Tigers viral gymnast is seen in a new close-up angle of her showcase slay.

Lady Tigers senior Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Lady Tigers senior Livvy Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is enjoying an epic winter break back home in New Jersey, but she’ll return to LSU to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship. A new video of Dunne’s floor exercise at the team showcase from earlier this month proves she has what it takes to help them win another.

The 22-year-old Dunne just graduated with her undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with an insanely high GPA while slaying her white-hot minidress underneath her gown.

She then returned home to New Jersey where she’s had an epic time with a New York City date night with boyfriend Paul Skenes, wore naughty New Jersey Devils custom fit for a game, and even did a polar plunge in a fire-red bikini in 32-degree weather.

Before all that, Dunne slayed her final LSU showcase event with an incredible floor routine as well as the balance beam from a crazy angle. New video of her floor routine in HD shows her flashy leotard and crazy flips up-close for an amazing first-person view.

Dunne will return to LSU as a grad student and with the team when they open their title defense on January 3 where they will also will be hoisting the natty banner.

If Dunne performs as good as she looks in this latest video, a two-time national championship could very well be possible.

