Livvy Dunne jumps in 32-degree ocean wearing red bikini for polar plunge
Livvy Dunne is on winter break after graduating from Louisiana State University, and while she’s certainly enjoying her time off, her latest post certainly didn’t look like much fun.
The 22-year-old viral gymnast just graduated with an undergraduate degree in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications with an insanely high GPA where she showed off a white-hot minidress underneath her gown.
Since school ended, Dunne flew back to New York City first for an epic date night with boyfriend Paul Skenes while slaying a black minidress.
She returned home to New Jersey where she instantly took a sizzling bedroom selfie, then took in a New Jersey Devils game in a custom jersey. On Tuesday, she decided to do the polar plunge in 32-degree weather into the ocean while wearing a red-hot bikini.
Wow, that’s an ice-cold look.
While she will still compete this season starting in January for the defending national champions — and be a big part of the team as evident by her final showcase performance — she’s enjoying her time off at least, apparently.
No doubt Dunne will warm back up with some more sizzling looks soon.
