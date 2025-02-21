LSU gymnastics star Kailin Chio hypes upcoming Tigers SEC showdown
The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team is back in action this week against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats, and they're looking to keep their winning streak going after knocking off the top-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on Valentine's Day.
A big reason for the Tigers' three-meet winning streak is freshman sensation Kailin Chio.
The 18-year-old Henderson, Nevada native recorded a career-high 39.725 performance in the all-around during LSU's big win over Oklahoma, earning her a third consecutive SEC Freshman of the Week honor.
MORE: Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio share cold bath after practice
It is the fifth time this season that Chio has picked up the award.
Ahead of Friday night's showdown at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Chio took to social media to hype up Tigers Nation with a stunning action shot that shows her sticking the landing after a dismount from the beam.
Nailed it.
MORE: Livvy Dunne swoons over LSU gymnastics teammate Kailin Chio's big honor
Chio has been stellar all season long, and consistently puts up big numbers for the defending national champions.
MORE: Livvy Dunne celebrates LSU gymnastics' upset win over Oklahoma with 5-word cheer
Against Oklahoma, Chio's all-around score of 39.725 was higher than all of the Sooners' gymnasts on the night.
MORE: Haleigh Bryant shares beach photos with Livvy Dunne, LSU teammates
If she can put on a show like that once again, LSU will be well on its way to victory.
Chio is ranked No. 1 in the nation on vault with her NQS of 9.930 and No. 8 on beam with an NQS of 9.895. She is also ranked No. 9 in the national all-around rankings with an NQS of 39.435.
The meet between LSU and Kentucky is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Get out!: Eagles CB Cooper DeJean ruins gf’s Steph Wilfawn’s perfect glam prep
NBA All-Star winner: Cameron Brink slays blue miniskirt, matching crop top courtside
Still starring: Livvy Dunne flexes sparkly LSU leotard stunners despite benching
In the spotlight: Bronny James’ Parker Whitfield shares rare selfie on date night
Legacy always: Vanessa Bryant unveils shimmering triple-black Kobe kicks that rock