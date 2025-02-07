Livvy Dunne hyped for Alabama meet with two-word LSU cheer in all-black fit
Livvy Dunne and the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa for Friday’s meet vs. the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide. Now that they have arrived, Dunne and her teammate are fired-up with a two-word LSU cheer.
Dunne, 22, has had a busy week already with sister Julz Dunne’s 24th birthday and getting her a car as a gift, then hitting New Orleans, Louisiana, for an epic night out in a sizzling body suit.
Before heading out to Bama, Dunne showed off her causal sweats and crop-top fit in some stunning selfies. On Friday, she got together with senior teammate Alex Jeffrey on the mat from Coleman Coliseum where she posted the “let’s geaux” Tigers cheer.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne is in T-shirt only for bedroom selfie rocking 3-word zen mantra
She also took another selfie in her crop top upon arrival.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics casual fit in sporty white top, black minishorts
Dunne has been an intergral part of the defending national champions team this season with her crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, and her epic double backflip move.
She’s also enjoying moments like these with her teammates as seen in a cheerleader trio hug, and her leotard selfie with Haleigh Bryant before a meet, and her pose on a teammate’s lap from the plane.
Dunne and her teammates hope to get the team’s first win on the road vs. Alabama on Friday.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams