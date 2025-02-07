The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne hyped for Alabama meet with two-word LSU cheer in all-black fit

The Lady Tigers gymnast and her teammate Alexis Jeffrey pose before Friday’s meet vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Livvy Dunne of LSU
Livvy Dunne of LSU / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne and the No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers gymnastics team took a five-hour bus ride to Tuscaloosa for Friday’s meet vs. the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide. Now that they have arrived, Dunne and her teammate are fired-up with a two-word LSU cheer.

Dunne, 22, has had a busy week already with sister Julz Dunne’s 24th birthday and getting her a car as a gift, then hitting New Orleans, Louisiana, for an epic night out in a sizzling body suit.

Livvy Dunne and Ashely Cowan
Livvy Dunne and Ashely Cowan / Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Before heading out to Bama, Dunne showed off her causal sweats and crop-top fit in some stunning selfies. On Friday, she got together with senior teammate Alex Jeffrey on the mat from Coleman Coliseum where she posted the “let’s geaux” Tigers cheer.

Alexis Jeffrey and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She also took another selfie in her crop top upon arrival.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne has been an intergral part of the defending national champions team this season with her crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, and her epic double backflip move.

She’s also enjoying moments like these with her teammates as seen in a cheerleader trio hug, and her leotard selfie with Haleigh Bryant before a meet, and her pose on a teammate’s lap from the plane.

Dunne and her teammates hope to get the team’s first win on the road vs. Alabama on Friday.

