The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows pure class after LSU loss with Arkansas fans

It was a big upset loss for the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks. That didn't stop the NIL superstar from staying classy.

Matthew Graham

Jan. 17, 2025: Livvy Dunne of the LSU Tigers competes against the Florida Gators.
Jan. 17, 2025: Livvy Dunne of the LSU Tigers competes against the Florida Gators. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dune is now a huge star by and standard, even with sappy TikTok posts about her MLB sensation boyfriend Paul Skenes.

The NIL millionaire, influencer, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model could be forgiven to head right to the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team bus after the No. 2 squad and defending national champions were upset on the road by the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks, 196.600-196.875. LSU won last year's regionals at the Bud Walton Arena, where Dunne wrote on Snapchat, "some good mems here."

RELATED: Livvy Dunne crushes purple and white LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

It wasn't a great memory for LSU tonight, but that didn't stop the 22 year old from greeting opposing fans after the meet, sharing some sweet interactions on her Instagram Stories.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne adorably sandwiched between LSU teammates in airplane lap selfie

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s flashy LSU leotard post upstaged by sister Julz’s ‘crunk’ hilarity

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It's not like Dunne is seeking out Geaux Tigers fans on the road. These are Razorbacks fans, and then she's reposting these endearing photos on a monster influencer account with her 5.3 million followers.

Talk about making a lifetime memory for these folks.

Geaux Livvy!

Livvy Dunne
Jan. 17, 2025: Livvy Dunne of the LSU Tigers competes against the Florida Gators. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single

LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?

Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden

Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships