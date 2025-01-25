Livvy Dunne shows pure class after LSU loss with Arkansas fans
Livvy Dune is now a huge star by and standard, even with sappy TikTok posts about her MLB sensation boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The NIL millionaire, influencer, and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model could be forgiven to head right to the LSU Tigers Gymnastics team bus after the No. 2 squad and defending national champions were upset on the road by the No. 14 Arkansas Razorbacks, 196.600-196.875. LSU won last year's regionals at the Bud Walton Arena, where Dunne wrote on Snapchat, "some good mems here."
RELATED: Livvy Dunne crushes purple and white LSU leotard selfie before SEC road opener
It wasn't a great memory for LSU tonight, but that didn't stop the 22 year old from greeting opposing fans after the meet, sharing some sweet interactions on her Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne adorably sandwiched between LSU teammates in airplane lap selfie
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s flashy LSU leotard post upstaged by sister Julz’s ‘crunk’ hilarity
RELATED: Livvy Dunne doubles down on bf Paul Skenes rare $1M rookie card offer
It's not like Dunne is seeking out Geaux Tigers fans on the road. These are Razorbacks fans, and then she's reposting these endearing photos on a monster influencer account with her 5.3 million followers.
Talk about making a lifetime memory for these folks.
Geaux Livvy!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh mama: Girlfriend-less Jayden Daniels’ mom explains why QB remains single
LA royalty: Vanessa Bryant net worth: How big is Kobe’s widow’s fortune?
Sneak peek: Brittany Mahomes shares first tiny glimpse of baby Golden
Oh my: 6-foot-4 Cameron Brink looks tiny beside 7-foot-3 Wemby at NBA Paris game