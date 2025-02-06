Livvy Dunne flexes LSU gymnastics casual fit in sporty white top, black minishorts
It doesn’t matter where or when it is, Livvy Dunne is going to slay her selfie.
The viral LSU gymnast and influencer has done a lot of that lately like for her sister Julz Dunne’s 24th birthday. After she got her older sis a new car for an early gift, Livvy and Julz hit New Orleans, Louisiana, and took a selfie while Livvy wore a flawless body suit top and Julz’s a sizzling black minidress.
She even upstaged boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes with her stunning blue dress in a selfie before his big MLB awards dinner in New York City.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's mom steals daughter's spotlight in adorable selfie together
Dunne has been a vital piece for the defending national champion Lady Tigers this season with her crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, and her crazy double backflip move, but she’s still crushing those leotards selfies like her recent one before the Missouri Tigers meet with a three-word message on it.
For her latest gymnastics selfie, Dunne took to Snapchat to show off her practice look in a casual LSU top and black minishorts.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sister Julz upstages her again in LSU gymnastics celebration photo
After Intersqaud Day on Wednesday where Dunne showed off a sneak peek of her daring uneven bars routine, the Lady Tigers headed to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for a showdown on Friday with the Crimson Tide. No doubt, Dunne will bring another leotard selfie winning look from there.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wears Daisy Dukes fit on private jet
Proud mama: Brittany Mahomes shows off daughter in adorable pink princess outfit
Geaux Tigers: Livvy Dunne rocks LSU black leotard with 3-word inspiration on front
Who are “U”?: Carson Beck’s sister cheerleader sister Kylie slays tiny crop-top
Super bore: Hailee Steinfeld, with no Josh Allen, appears to take shot at SB teams