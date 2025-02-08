MVP Josh Allen has powerful new message for Bills, fiancée Hailee Steinfeld
Josh Allen may have lost in the AFC Championship Game, but he’s winning in life. The newly-crowned NFL Most Valuable Player took to social media to share a heartfelt message to the Buffalo Bills and his fiancée Hailee Steinfeld
After his name was called over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at the NFL Honors 2025 awards show, Allen shared an epic kiss with his actress fiancée, and followed it up with an emotional speech where he also called her out with sweet words.
Allen received 27 first place votes to Jackson’s 23 after a phenomenal season that fell just short of the Bills being in Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX instead of the Kansas City Chiefs. He finished with 3731 yards and 28 touchdown to just six interceptions while rushing for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns.
On Saturday, after he’s had a couple nights to reflect, Allen had a special message for the Bills and Steinfeld. The MVP said, “Blessed beyond belief. Go Bills!” He then shared some of the moments from the night including his big kiss (scroll through).
It’s a well-deserved honor for Allen. He had an incredible night as well with Steinfeld and her ring showcase in public.
Allen hopes next year at this time, it’s he and the Bills in the Super Bowl. He’s certainly blessed regardless of what happens and has many things to look forward to like a wedding with Steinfeld.
