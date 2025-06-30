The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in colorful beach fit visiting Greece

The 22-year-old just graduated from USC and took some vacation time with friends.

Matt Ryan

Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival.
Natalia Bryant arrives at the 7th Annual REVOLVE Festival 2024 during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival. / IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Natalia Bryant is having a blast since graduating from the University of Southern California with all kinds of trips and winning fits.

The 22-year-old is the oldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. She just earned her undergraduate degree in film while crushing a white dress and an amazing tribute for her dad on her stole.

Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant
Vanessa Bryant and Natalia Bryant / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Since then, the professional model who looks just like mom was seen taking a trip to New York with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, where they took in an NBA game to root on family friend and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, but ended up going viral for posing with Coco Gauff and a much taller Angel Reese. Natalia crushed a casual fit in Central Park while flashing her amazing smile. They also just hit up Mexico as a family where once again Natalia and Vanessa looked eerily similar.

The Bryant family
Bryant family at a New York Liberty game / Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Natalia had shown off a beautiful beach fit photo in black and white that mom commented on Instagram, but now on TikTok she showed off the full color version in all its glory.

Natalia Bryant
Natalia Bryant/TikTok

She also revealed she was on the Greek island of Mykonos and having a blast with some friends.

Natalia Bryant and friends
Natalia Bryant/TikTok

It’s great to see her get some summer fun after all that hard work in college.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

