Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia stuns in colorful beach fit visiting Greece
Natalia Bryant is having a blast since graduating from the University of Southern California with all kinds of trips and winning fits.
The 22-year-old is the oldest daughter of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and mom Vanessa Bryant. She just earned her undergraduate degree in film while crushing a white dress and an amazing tribute for her dad on her stole.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia rock stunning fits in Khloé Kardashian birthday post
Since then, the professional model who looks just like mom was seen taking a trip to New York with mom and sisters Bianka, 8, and Capri, 6, where they took in an NBA game to root on family friend and New York Liberty star Sabrina Ionescu, but ended up going viral for posing with Coco Gauff and a much taller Angel Reese. Natalia crushed a casual fit in Central Park while flashing her amazing smile. They also just hit up Mexico as a family where once again Natalia and Vanessa looked eerily similar.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia rocks white T-shirt while revealing more about herself
Natalia had shown off a beautiful beach fit photo in black and white that mom commented on Instagram, but now on TikTok she showed off the full color version in all its glory.
She also revealed she was on the Greek island of Mykonos and having a blast with some friends.
It’s great to see her get some summer fun after all that hard work in college.
