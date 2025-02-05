Rory McIlroy Claps Back at Pro’s Letter: ‘He’s Criticizing His Own Product’
Rory McIlroy has fired back at Charley Hoffman’s letter to PGA Tour membership.
Hoffman, a 25-year Tour pro, penned his opinion Monday on how to make the sport more compelling. He challenged the “heat” players are receiving for slow play, critiqued the Aon Swing 5 and criticized players for wanting to play fewer Tour events, saying they have time for TGL and DP World Tour events.
“I think the thing he forgot to mention is the PGA Tour owns 20 percent of TGL, so he’s criticizing his own product,” McIlroy said after Tuesday's TGL match, where his Boston Common Golf team lost to Los Angeles Golf Club, 6-2.
“They (the PGA Tour) also own a good chunk of European Tour Productions, so again—I thought some of the elements of the letter were fine, addressed some issues. He was criticizing the Aon Swing 5. He was sixth in that. He talks about having it be for the good of the Tour, but he’s also talking about himself, as well.
The Aon Swing 5 is a pathway for players to get into signature events, as the top five FedExCup points earners not already exempt in full-field events leading up to each signature event will notch a spot in the field.
McIlroy said last week that the golf ecosystem is “diminished” and the Tour should consider playing less. Therefore, the four-time major winner felt some of Hoffman’s points were directed at him.
“I thought a couple of them were pointed at me a little bit because TGL, Race to Dubai, non-PGA Tour events like the Showdown that Scottie and I did in December,” McIlroy said. “I’ve been vocal about not wanting to play quite as much so it seemed like it was pointed at me.”
Hoffman, 48, who has served on the Player Advisory Council, isn’t the only player to write a letter to his fellow Tour members. Justin Thomas also did last month and similarly said players need to provide more media access.
“We have a responsibility to work with our broadcast partners—whether that’s doing on-course interviews or just giving fans a better look at what we do out there,” Hoffman said. “But just as we help them, we need to make sure our Tour and our players are being properly highlighted.”
McIlroy, however, feels the best way to get golf on an upward trajectory is to have a thrilling competition each week.
“Look, what every player has to do is look out for themselves,” said McIlroy, who won last week at Pebble Beach. “We have to do what’s best for our own individual careers, and yes, at the back of our mind try to do whatever we can to help the Tour. But I think the best way for any of us to help the Tour is to tee it up and play as best we can.”