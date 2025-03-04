NFL superstar WAG Ciara stoked for surprise Tyga collaboration in fire nostalgia fit
Ciara had an action-packed weekend.
Before the singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and recent guest "Today" show co-host dazzled on the red carpet for the the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with Pittsburgh Steelers husband Russell Wilson, the NFL WAG superstar collaborated with rapper Tyga in a live Twitch session, teasing out a collaboration track that had fans and other influencers gushing.
"My boy @Tyga slliiddd!!," Ciara wrote in her Instagram post. "Did my first twitch and he dropped the best verse!🤘🏽🔥😎"
Ciara, 39, also shared a video in the IG carousel of the two of them listening to the track and grooving to it, with the caption, "Tyga & Ciara just made a banger" with a fire emoji.
Influencer Monique Renee Collier commented, "Give us some 🔥 Ci," and another user wrote, "Chef Ci been cookin 😭😭😭🔥🔥🔥 the unexpected collab we never knew we needed !!!"
It was probably a welcome distraction for Tyga, 35, who is still mourning the loss of his mother Pasionaye Nguyen, only 53, which he shared on Instagram last week.
"I been trying to understand and process why God takes the most meaningful and most beautifulest people away from us," Tyga wrote. "But I know I’ll never get an answer that will fill the emptiness in my heart.💔. Can’t imagine life without you by my side. You were the best and most supportive person in my life, you always made things better when I felt at my lowest and worst. I would trade anything just to be able to be with you again 😢"
Ciara also represented old-school pop R&B icons by wearing a Janet Jackson graphic T-shirt with her on-fire fit, and she might have won the weekend from a style perspective by finishing it off with Vanity Fair Oscar Party show-stopper.
