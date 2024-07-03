All 49ers

What to Expect from 49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk in 2024

Should we expect Juszczyk to have a bounce-back season, or will his production continue to decline?

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates a play against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Juszczyk has gone to eight straight Pro Bowls and is coming off his first ever All Pro season, and yet 2023 was the worst season of his career since he was a rookie.

In 17 regular season games, Juszczyk caught 14 passes for 119 yards and 2 touchdowns. And as a runner, he rushed 5 times for just 6 yards and zero touchdowns. He also played just 46 percent of the 49ers offensive snaps.

It's worth mentioning that the 49ers this offseason forced Juszczyk to take a pay cut, gave Jauan Jennings a contract extension and drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in Round 1. So Juszczyk's playing time is in jeopardy and his tenure with the team could come to an end after this season.

At this point, Jennings is a better player than Juszczyk and deserves to play more than the fullback who goes in motion and rarely touches the ball. Sure, Juszczyk is a good blocker, but so is Jennings, and he's a much, much better receiver than Juszczyk.

ESPN's Mike Clay projects Juszczyk to have 16 catches, 118 yards and 1 touchdown this upcoming season, which would is roughly what he produced last season. Clay didn't exactly go out on a limb with his prediction.

I'm guessing Juszcyzk will catch fewer than 10 passes this season. He simply isn't good enough to warrant more targets. The 49ers have to get the ball to Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, Jennings and Pearsall, and there aren't enough targets to go around.

And yet, somehow Juszczyk will go to the Pro Bowl for the ninth year in a row. Watch.

