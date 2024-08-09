Kevin Durant Spent Morning After USA's Win Over Serbia Arguing With Nuggets Fans
Kevin Durant, who helped USA Basketball secure a 95-91 comeback victory over Serbia in the men's basketball semifinal at the Paris Olympics, spent the morning after the thrilling victory as only he could: Arguing with basketball fans on social media.
Specifically Denver Nuggets fans.
It all started when SwipaCam, a Denver sports analyst and writer, posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, praising Serbia for pushing Team USA to the absolute brink, adding that the "whole country should be proud."
Durant saw the post and responded to it with a simple question.
"Where u from?", Durant asked SwipaCam, referencing the analyst's praise for Serbia-and seemingly lack thereof for Team USA.
A Nuggets fan then pointed out Durant's response to SwipaCam, calling the Phoenix Suns star a "scumbag" and a "petty, insecure little ignorant b****," prompting Durant to note that "Will's upset."
But the Twitter carnage was far from over.
Fans then kibitzed about Durant's response, wondering why he was so upset about SwipaCam seemingly just congratulating Serbia, prompting one user to say it was the result of Durant's "fragile ego."
When another fan explained that Durant was likely just tired of Nuggets fans rooting for Jokic—and against Team USA—the user who called out Durant's ego piled it on, insinuating that the two-time Finals MVP "hates the fact that Jokic is clearly the best player in the world."
Durant, notorious for his skirmishes with fans on social media, wasn't going to let that one slide by without a response.
Durant wasn't done arguing, blaming "fan culture" for creating a disrespectful environment, and bluntly arguing that fan's "takes don't matter."
One thing is absolutely clear.
Whether on American or French soil, Durant is never going to shy away from jumping right into, or even instigating, a Twitter fight.
The USA men's basketball team will play France for the gold medal on Saturday.