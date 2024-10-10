Paige Bueckers shares nauseating skin company advertisement
Paige Buckers is sick with her game on the basketball court as one of the best players in the country. But her latest commercial will literally make you sick.
The UConn Huskies star and consensus No. 1 WNBA pick for 2025 is doing it all this offseason from crazy Spider-Woman fashion fits, to building her own dorm furniture, to traveling across the country for an NFL game and making it back on time for class the next morning, to riding a scooter in a sports bra in a great new Nike commercial.
With her star power comes opportunities to earn through NIL, including a historic deal with the new Unrivaled league and as mentioned Nike. Bueckers’ NIL worth is approximately $1.4 million a year, according to On3. Her latest advertisement with the skin company CeraVe might not be her best — at least from a watchability standpoint. Bueckers posted this video on Thursday to her 2 million followers on her Instagram page. Be warned if you are squeamish.
"Don’t pop, just wash it 🧼 Check out @cerave‘s Acne Foaming Cream Cleanser #ClearItUpLikeADerm#CeraVePartner," the post's caption wrote.
How about “don’t pop, or don’t watch it” should be the slogan. Many fans agreed. These are the first comments and are typical on many of them.
You can get away with that though when you averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
It will be nice watching Bueckers on the court with her sick game and not this sick ad.
