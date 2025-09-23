NY Giants to Kick Off the Dart Era in Week 4
New York Giants fans who chanted, “We want Dart!” during the team’s dismal Week 3 showing against the Kansas City Chiefs will be getting their wish.
The NFL Network reported that head coach Brian Daboll has decided to launch the "Dart era" beginning this week, as the Giants host the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.
The move comes as little surprise, given how Daboll, unlike after the Week 1 game, was quick to endorse Russell Wilson as the team’s starter despite a lackluster showing, hemmed and hawed when he spoke to reporters this past Monday, refusing to directly answer any questions regarding whether a quarterback change was pending.
“To improve the passing game–and I'd say that was the number one thing we needed to improve from (Sunday), as a collective– everybody's got to be doing exactly the right stuff,” Daboll said.
Unfortunately for Wilson, who just two weeks ago against Dallas quieted calls for Dart, the team’s first-round draft pick, to start with an offensive explosion in an overtime loss, he’s the one who is being swapped out of the lineup for the rookie.
Dart, who has seen a sprinkling of snaps in his first three games, had an impressive preseason that convinced Daboll to name him the No. 2 quarterback behind Wilson.
The former Ole Miss signal caller completed 68.1% of his pass attempts for 372 yards and three touchdowns to no interceptions playing against second-string defenses. His adjusted completion percentage came in at 77.8% as his receivers dropped three passes. He was also sacked twice in the three-game stretch.
All along, Daboll has been enamoured with his hand-picked choice for the future, praising him at every opportunity.
Still, the Giants hoped to be able to have Dart sit for as long as he needed, rather than rush him into the lineup, even if it meant the kid sat for his entire rookie season.
But Daboll and assistant head coach Mike Kafka installed a package of plays for the rookie that he executed here and there in the first three games, a sure sign that the coaching brass was growing more and more confident in the rookie’s ability to lead the offense.
The Giants are off on Tuesday, their first practice coming on Wednesday. Daboll, Dart, and perhaps even Wilson are all likely to address the media regarding the big move.
