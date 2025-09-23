NFL World Reacts to Giants Already Benching Russell Wilson for Jaxson Dart
It's officially Jaxson Dart time in New York.
After the Giants got off to an 0-3 start behind quarterback Russell Wilson, losing games to the Commanders, Cowboys and Chiefs, the team is officially turning it over to their rookie quarterback. Following Sunday's loss to the Chiefs, the Giants left the door open for a quarterback change, and now are handing it over to Dart before they take on the Chargers this week.
The Giants traded back into the first round this past April to draft Dart at No. 25, but planned to sit him behind Russell Wilson. While it was expected Dart would eventually see the field as a rookie, he will now become the starter sooner than expected after Wilson largely struggled in two of the team's first three games. Though Wilson threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns just a week ago, that performance came against a weak Cowboys defense. Otherwise, he and the offense have looked hapless.
