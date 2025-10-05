Dodgers Steal Game 1 vs Phillies in Shocking Turn of Events, Take 1-0 NLDS Lead
The Los Angeles Dodgers took Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies by a score of 5-3 after a dramatic late-inning comeback.
The Phils struck first in the bottom of the second inning, as catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a triple into right center field, scoring two. Harrison Bader hit a sacrifice fly to score Realmuto shortly after.
Kiké Hernandez continued his postseason dominance and kicked off the scoring for the Dodgers, lining a two-run double down the left field line to cut the Phillies' lead to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth. Teoscar Hernandez swung the game in the Dodgers' favor in the bottom of the seventh hitting his third home run of the postseason off of Matt Strahm, making the score 5-3.
Shohei Ohtani made the first postseason pitching performance of his career, and was fantastic after the second inning. He threw six innings, striking out nine batters and allowing just the three runs on three hits.
Tyler Glasnow made his first relief appearance since 2018, when playing for the Pittsburgh Pirates. He shut the Phillies down in the bottom of the seventh, though got himself into a jam in the bottom of the eighth and left the game with the bases loaded and two outs.
Alex Vesia came in to relieve Glasnow, and got a huge fly out from pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa to end the eighth.
Roki Sasaki came into the game in the ninth to close out the game, and continued his dominant run since coming back from injury. He recorded a strikeout to start the inning, and after a one-out double, forced Nick Castellanos to ground out and Bryson Stott to pop out to third.
The Dodgers get a rest day Sunday, and will return for the second game of the series against Phillies on Monday. Blake Snell will start Game 2, and will look to continue his postseason dominance. Snell pitched the opening game of the Dodgers' postseason against the Reds, allowing just two runs and striking out nine batters through seven innings.
Game 2 begins on Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
