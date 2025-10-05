Shocking Details Emerging From Eagles' AJ Brown-Jalen Hurts Drama
The Philadelphia Eagles seem like they're the best team in football this year. They're off to a 4-0 start to the year and look to move to 5-0 in Week 5 as they play host to the Denver Broncos.
But not everything is perfect in Philadelphia.
Wide receiver AJ Brown has seemingly been upset with the team and quarterback Jalen Hurts for the last few weeks. Brown has totaled 14 catches for 151 yards and a touchdown through four weeks, which is much less than the 21 catches for 408 yards and three touchdowns that he had through four weeks last season.
"Brown and Hurts have a long history. High school and college friends turned NFL teammates, Hurts is the godfather to Brown's daughter, Jersee," NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic wrote. "A former teammate once described them as 'an old married couple,' but I'm told they're not that close these days. Like any friendship, life happens. Family responsibilities, the grind of being pros, shifting priorities. They're friendly, but as one Eagles player described it: 'It's functional, professional.'"
Eagles drama reaching new peak after 4-0 start
This relationship could be straining, but it's hard to tell without being in the minds of these two superstars. The Eagles are in one of the best spots in the league. Their offense has been good enough to win games. Their redzone offense has been the best in football. It's hard to find something to complain about in Philadelphia.
"Brown doesn't realize how bad it could be," a league source told Russini. "You think if Howie Roseman is going to eventually trade him, he's going to send him to a team with some elite quarterback? Think about how much worse it could be. Respectfully, (Brown) could still be on the 0-4 Tennessee Titans. Life is good in Philly."
This relationship could improve over the next few week, but it could also quickly deteriorate if the rumors of Brown's frustration are true. The star wide receiver has reason to be upset, but it's hard to justify it when the team is winning.
Hurts and the Eagles might shift their offensive gameplan to better fit Brown going forward. Only time will tell.
