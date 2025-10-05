Bullpen Implosion, Offensive Stagnation Result in Phillies NLDS Game 1 Loss to Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped the first game of the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-3 on Saturday night in heartbreaking fashion.
The Phillies got off to a hot start to begin the contest, putting three runs on Dodgers' starter and likely National League MVP Shohei Ohtani in the second inning. An Alec Bohm Walk, Brandon Marsh single, JT Realmuto two-RBI triple, and Harrison Bader sacrifice fly generated the quick scoring for Philadelphia.
Lefty Cristopher Sanchez was masterful through five scoreless innings to begin the game, before faltering slightly and surrendering two runs in the sixth on a Kike Hernandez two-out, two-run double. The Phillies' offense remained quiet throughout the middle stages of the game, giving the juggernaut Dodgers offense too much time to get going.
Veteran righthander David Robertson began the seventh inning after finishing off pinch hitter Max Muncy to end the sixth, and ran into immediate trouble. A single and a hit batter spelled the end of his outing, as manager Rob Thomson took him out in favor of crafty lefty Matt Strahm. Strahm looked capable of getting out of the jam after striking out Ohtani and getting perennial All-Star Mookie Betts to pop out to third, but one mistake flipped the game upside down.
A misplaced elevated 92 MPH fastball caught way too much of the plate, and was promptly deposited into the right-field bleachers by one of the game's most dangerous postseason hitters in Teoscar Hernandez, giving the Dodgers their first lead of the game.
The offensive silence continued their silence through the remainder of the game, finishing with just five hits in total and zero runs after their three-run second. Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki closed it out for Los Angeles by getting Stott on an infield pop-up, putting the icing on a very pathetic cake.
Missed Opportunities A Consistent Issue
Facing arguably the league's best roster, it was emphasized by many that the Phillies couldn't afford to let golden opportunities slip through their fingers. Unfortunately for the Philadelphia faithful, that was exactly what their offense did, and frequently.
Their first blown chance came in the fifth inning, when after a Bryson Stott one-out single to move Bader to second was followed up with a lineout and strikeout to end the inning. The seventh inning provided another major chance for the Phillies to get back into the game, as a leadoff Realmuto ground ball to third resulted in a Muncy throwing error, putting the catcher on first with nobody out.
The offense immediately went down in order, with a Nick Castellanos inning-ending double play continuing their slump. The eighth inning, however, was their most egregious failed chance. A Schwarber strikeout followed a one-out Turner walk to begin the inning. Bryce Harper singled and Bohm walked, but pinch-hitter Edmundo Sosa flied out, and the Phillies got nothing.
They gave the reigning champions far too many gifted chances, and, as it has many times in the past, came back to bite them in a big way.
The Phillies will have their chance at redemption on Monday at 6:08 PM EST, with Jesus Luzardo facing off against former Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell.