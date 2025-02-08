Shedeur Sanders' mom Pilar sends birthday wish to star QB with sweet video
Pilar Sanders, the ex-wife of Deion Sanders and mother of Shilo, Shedeur, and Shelomi, has been proudly supporting her kids throughout their careers in college athletics.
This weekend, Pilar is celebrating a big moment for one of her children with star quarterback Shedeur celebrating his 23rd birthday.
Shedeur's big day comes just months before he will learn where he will begin the next chapter of his career as one of the top prospects in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. While Shedeur may not be the No. 1 overall pick, he is expected to go in the top 10 and become the face of a franchise.
Pilar took to social media to share a sweet video of herself and Shedeur on a scenic hike along with several photos of the two together.
"23 years ago Today I brought a Legendary Soul into this earthly realm! [Shedeur Sanders], Happy Birthday, Born Day, Solar Return Son," she wrote on Instagram.
"I love you beyond life and will always choose you and our pack across time, dimensions and space! Keep living BIGG! Continue being who you are ….. Legendary!"
During his final season at Colorado, Shedeur threw for 4,134 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions en route to winning the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation's top quarterback.
It will be interesting to see where Shedeur begins his college career, but Pilar will be there rooting him on every step of the way.
The 2025 NFL Draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with the first round on Thursday, April 24. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the final rounds will play out on Saturday, April 26.
