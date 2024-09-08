Simone Biles Had Emotional Two-Word Message After Husband Jonathan Owens Scored TD
On Sunday, the Chicago Bears' first touchdown of the 2024 season did not come from Caleb Williams. Nor did it come from Rome Odunze. Or even Keenan Allen. No, instead it came from Jonathan Owens, the special teamer also known as the husband of all-time Olympic great Simone Biles.
Owens recovered a blocked punt in the second half of the Bears' season debut against the Tennessee Titans. It was a much-needed injection for Chicago and narrowed the visitor's lead to 17-10.
It was also a heart-pumping moment for his significant other. Biles had a simple, emotional two-word message for the world after watching Owens score: "my heart"
A minute later she spelled out exactly how the play made her feel.
That's football, right there.
Owens has been in the NFL since 2018 as a special teams contributer. He married Biles in 2023. Biles had a huge summer as she became the most decorated Olympic gymnast in history. The Bears permitted Owens to miss some of training camp this summer to watch Biles perform in Paris.