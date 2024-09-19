Livvy Dunne posts sweet ‘besties bday’ message for Lily Chee
Livvy Dunne is a social media superstar, so it’s probably hard to find friends that can relate to her world and pressures.
Lily Chee is one of those rare people that understands the LSU gymnast and brand empire builder’s fabulous life (and pitfalls). It appears the duo have a special bond, as Dunne took to her Instagram Stories to wish her bestie, the actress, model, and social media influencer, a happy 21st birthday.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s dramatic makeover proves ‘blondes have more fun’
The fellow 21-year-old Dunne captioned her post, “besties bday @lilychee… cheers to your first drink!” With both of their ascendance into stardom, it’s hard to believe that both of them are only 21.
While her social media prowess has made her a millionaire, Dunne is back to work in the gym, looking stellar in her sparkly leotard for her last official Tigers photo, especially after her dramatic blonde makeover noted above. The fifth-year senior has been soaking up her final times in college, rocking Tiger-print boots and a miniskirt to the LSU football home opener with ‘twin’ teammate Chase Brock, and keeping it real with plenty of makeup free selfies to chronicle the brutal training sessions for the gymnastics team.
She has also been revealing more about her empire building prowess, and shared her first major splurges of a nice coat, BMW, plus a luxury gift for her mom after making it big as a NIL millionaire.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s astonishing petite size next to pro volleyball player
Speaking of luxury items, Chee received a special birthday surprise from Prada, one of the brands she works with as a model and influencer.
And it looks like the birthday girl didn’t wait to have that first birthday drink, as she posted a London photo dump on IG four days ago of herself holding a beer. Cheers!
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Small but mighty: Livvy Dunne shows off incredibly ‘hard’ gymnastics moves
New WAG intrigue: Who is Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher?
Ahh: The cutest photos of ‘ultimate girl dad’ Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce’s kids
Vintage + viral: Shane Gillis wears 1980s Eagles fit with matching viral date girlfriend