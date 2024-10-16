The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Sunisa Lee trades wholesome fit for bad-girl lingerie-inspired minidress

The Olympic gold medalist has been baring more with her recent looks, and that contrast was on full display for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show after-party.

Matthew Graham

Suni Lee attending the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year awards
Suni Lee attending the 2024 Glamour Women of the Year awards / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Sunisa Lee has been making a statement with her fits.

Known mainly as a self-deprecating Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, the fan favorite seems like she’s been looking to expand her fashion and influencer profile beyond the mat, and that’s been abundantly clear with her sophisticated style choices from fangirling with Beyoncé to teasing out alluring bikini photos in Mexico.

The 21 year old exemplified that transition from girl next door to cosmopolitan trendsetter all in one night with her fit metamorphosis from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to the after-party.

With plenty of provocative looks, like Angel Reese’s bootylicious red dress, to go around for the return of the famous runway extravaganza after a six-year hiatus, Lee went conservatively elegant with a full-length flowery dress accessorized with plenty of ice, including a thick diamond necklace, giant ring, and earrings to complete the ensemble.

Fast forward hours later to the VIP bash after the electrifying catwalk crowd pleaser, and the brand empire builder went with a fit that could have easily been part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with some angel wings attached in a lingerie-inspired black low-cut minidress.

While gymnastics is what made Lee a star, it’s clear that the two-time gold medalist wants to be a fashion driver that’s beyond the wholesome mold. This one night with two opposing looks is a perfect microcosm of that continued makeover.

