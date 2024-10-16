Sunisa Lee trades wholesome fit for bad-girl lingerie-inspired minidress
Sunisa Lee has been making a statement with her fits.
Known mainly as a self-deprecating Olympic gold medal winning gymnast, the fan favorite seems like she’s been looking to expand her fashion and influencer profile beyond the mat, and that’s been abundantly clear with her sophisticated style choices from fangirling with Beyoncé to teasing out alluring bikini photos in Mexico.
RELATED: Suni Lee shows off flawless figure in sizzling Mexico vacation bikini photos
The 21 year old exemplified that transition from girl next door to cosmopolitan trendsetter all in one night with her fit metamorphosis from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show to the after-party.
With plenty of provocative looks, like Angel Reese’s bootylicious red dress, to go around for the return of the famous runway extravaganza after a six-year hiatus, Lee went conservatively elegant with a full-length flowery dress accessorized with plenty of ice, including a thick diamond necklace, giant ring, and earrings to complete the ensemble.
RELATED: Suni Lee flirts with flawless legs in little red dress, high heels
Fast forward hours later to the VIP bash after the electrifying catwalk crowd pleaser, and the brand empire builder went with a fit that could have easily been part of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show with some angel wings attached in a lingerie-inspired black low-cut minidress.
While gymnastics is what made Lee a star, it’s clear that the two-time gold medalist wants to be a fashion driver that’s beyond the wholesome mold. This one night with two opposing looks is a perfect microcosm of that continued makeover.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Unusual bffs: Fans in disbelief over Joe Burrow’s VIP guest at Bengals game
Runway runoff: Gracie Hunt, sister Ava compete for most slamming Chiefs fit
Texas WAG royalty: Loreal Sarkisian stuns in ultimate all-white birthday look
Oh no he didn’t: Angel Reese epically claps back at little brother for calling her out
Mr. Nice Guy: Charissa Thompson reveals NFL star ‘cutie’ who is ‘sweetest’ dude