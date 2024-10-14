Caitlin Clark Had the Most Relatable Reaction to Nearly Making Hole-in-One
Some may have expected Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark to put her feet up and relax during the WNBA offseason, but she appears to be as busy as ever hanging out with her Fever teammates.
Clark seems to be enjoying her time away from basketball so far, from going to drive-thrus to taste-test different fruity drinks to nearly sinking hole-in-ones on the golf course. The WNBA Rookie of the Year was seen practicing her golf swing in a video posted to her TikTok account on Monday, and fans couldn’t believe Clark almost made a hole-in-one on one of her shots.
Clark couldn’t believe it either.
In the video, Clark watches her ball sail toward the hole. She then giddily runs in a loop around her friends after realizing it landed mere inches away.
“Wow,” Clark said before hilariously collapsing on the ground. “Are we sure it didn’t go in?”
Clark, who put up historic numbers in her rookie season for the Fever, will be thinking about that golf shot for quite some time. Just like Indiana’s first-round exit from the WNBA postseason, it’s onto the next.
Clark is slated to participate in the pro-am at The Annika, the penultimate tournament on the LPGA Tour schedule hosted by Annika Sorenstam, at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla. on Nov. 13.