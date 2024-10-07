Caitlin Clark to Play in Cool LPGA Event at Annika Sorenstam’s Tournament
Caitlin Clark is staying true to her offseason wish of wanting to play more golf. The Indiana Fever rookie announced on Monday that she will be participating in the pro-am at The Annika driven by Gainbridge LPGA golf tournament in November.
The tournament is named after ten-time LPGA major winner Annika Sorenstam.
Clark will be competing in the pro-am on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and she will be speaking at the Women's Leadership Summit panel on Tuesday, Nov. 12.
“I love golf, so the opportunity to play in the pro-am for a tournament with a legend like Annika Sorenstam’s name on it is so exciting,” Clark said in a release. “Gainbridge is a leader in supporting women’s sports, and that’s clear through their commitment to me, this event, Billie Jean King, and Parity Week. I’m looking forward to seeing all the LPGA players on the driving range, being part of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and, of course, teeing it up in the pro-am with Annika.”
This will be the second time Clark's played in a pro-am event. She previously competed in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic pro-am in 2023 during her collegiate years.
Clark did say she might just become a professional golfer. We'll see how she does in November.