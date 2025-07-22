Colin Cowherd Offers Harsh Criticism of Kelsey Plum for Calling Out Caitlin Clark
Colin Cowherd is the latest to weigh in on the WNBA players' fight for higher salaries.
During Monday's episode of his eponymous Fox Sports 1 program, the host expressed confidence in the growing league, saying, "they're going to get a raise, there's no question ... the projection for the WNBA going forward and the current momentum are really, really good."
He then took a sharp turn during his diatribe and—in response to Kelsey Plum's jab at Caitlin Clark for her team not attending the meeting where the "Pay us what you owe us" shirts were decided on—told the Las Vegas Aces star to "stop talking":
"Why do you take a shot at the golden goose, Caitlin Clark?" he asked. "You guys were flying—before she arrived—on one of those airlines that made you pay for a cup of water. One of those airlines that ... the planes are the color of a highlighter. Now you're flying private."
"You went from a Motel 6 in a sketchy part of town to a Four Seasons in the shopping district, " Cowherd continued, in reference to Clark's star power and the impact it's had on the W. "Stop talking."
Here's the full clip:
While the Clark vs. Plum drama is seemingly going nowhere, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne added some context to the matter on Monday night. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), she noted that it was fairly obvious Plum's remark was a "joke that didn't land," and that "the meeting where players decided to wear the shirts was at 8:30 am on Saturday. Understandable that not many from Team Clark made it after what we saw on Stud Budz from the night before."
It'll be interesting to see which direction this supposed beef goes next.