Injured Caitlin Clark reacts immediately to Sophie Cunningham’s latest trolling post
Caitlin Clark might have been injured, but her social media reaction is still lightning fast.
After the Indiana Fever won without their superstar, 94-86, in what would have been an awesome first matchup vs. rookie fan-favorite Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, her enforcer Sophie Cunningham had an Instagram post that again seemingly referenced the brouhaha turned almost brawl against the Connecticut Sun.
RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game
Ironically, the Phoenix Suns analyst captioned it, "what’s with all the commotion lately? 😜"
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham flaunts cowboy bikini fit on Fever off day
The 28 year old is laughing all the way to the social media bank, as her followers have skyrocketed since the June 17 retaliation foul that got her ejected, now hitting the 1 million mark on IG and 1.4 million on TikTok.
Clark, 23, responded immediately, "Some of my flics made it huge."
It's hard to decipher what she meant, but it's clear that the "Tres Leches" bond, along with Lexie Hull, is a real thing.
RELATED: Sophie Cunningham as homecoming queen in football uniform is must-see throwback
After a tough home loss the night before to the Los Angeles Sparks, Cunningham believes the Fever locker room is us against the world.
“We are circled on everybody's schedule," Cunningham said. "No one likes us. Everyone in our locker room, that’s the only type of people that we have that we can lean on.”
Hull also commented on Cunningham's post too, celebrating the 1 million threshold.
The trio might want to be playing better, especially Clark as she continues to battle injuries and cold shooting from distance, but at least they're still having fun doing it.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover
Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates
Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms
Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns
Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri