The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Injured Caitlin Clark reacts immediately to Sophie Cunningham’s latest trolling post

The hobbled Indiana Fever phenom had an odd response to Cunningham's latest Instagram post that referenced the big brouhaha night with an almost brawl.

Matthew Graham

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

Caitlin Clark might have been injured, but her social media reaction is still lightning fast.

After the Indiana Fever won without their superstar, 94-86, in what would have been an awesome first matchup vs. rookie fan-favorite Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings, her enforcer Sophie Cunningham had an Instagram post that again seemingly referenced the brouhaha turned almost brawl against the Connecticut Sun.

RELATED: Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham rock nearly identical fits for Fever vs. Storm game

Sophie Cunningham
Sophie Cunningham/TikTok

Ironically, the Phoenix Suns analyst captioned it, "what’s with all the commotion lately? 😜"

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham flaunts cowboy bikini fit on Fever off day

Sophie Cunningham, Caitlin Clark
Sophie Cunningham/Instagram

The 28 year old is laughing all the way to the social media bank, as her followers have skyrocketed since the June 17 retaliation foul that got her ejected, now hitting the 1 million mark on IG and 1.4 million on TikTok.

Clark, 23, responded immediately, "Some of my flics made it huge."

It's hard to decipher what she meant, but it's clear that the "Tres Leches" bond, along with Lexie Hull, is a real thing.

RELATED: Sophie Cunningham as homecoming queen in football uniform is must-see throwback

Lexie Hull, Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham
Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

After a tough home loss the night before to the Los Angeles Sparks, Cunningham believes the Fever locker room is us against the world.

“We are circled on everybody's schedule," Cunningham said. "No one likes us. Everyone in our locker room, that’s the only type of people that we have that we can lean on.”

Hull also commented on Cunningham's post too, celebrating the 1 million threshold.

The trio might want to be playing better, especially Clark as she continues to battle injuries and cold shooting from distance, but at least they're still having fun doing it.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Offish?: UConn’s Azzi Fudd shows off ‘Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend’ iPhone cover

Speaking of: Paige Bueckers crushes Texas Rangers fit, first pitch with Wings teammates

Humble digs: NBA MVP SGA’s $3.9M Oklahoma mansion doesn’t have many bedrooms

Prime hang: Travis Hunter visits Deion on his Texas ranch fishing amid health concerns

Ahhh: Vanessa Bryant posts heart-melting photos with birthday-girl daughter Capri

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Relationships