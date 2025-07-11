The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry's 10-year-old girl suddenly grown-up in Ayesha's sweet birthday note

The youngest daughter of the Golden State Warriors superstar received a heartwarming post from mom.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center.
Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (not pictured), with her children after winning game five of the 2022 western conference finals against the Dallas Mavericks at Chase Center. / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry have been spending a lot of family time together in the Golden State Warriors offseason. Now, their daughter Ryan turned 10 on July 10 and mom shared the sweetest birthday wish for her.

Ayesha, 35, and Steph, 37, have been married since 2011 and have daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, and sons Canon, who just turned 7 on July 2 where mom had another heart-melting birthday post.

Lately, we’ve seen Steph in full dad mode during summer taking Ryan and Canon to a Golden State Valkyries game where they all adorably danced in the stands, and mom and dad having summer fun with Cai. The family also posed together where we saw Riley almost as tall as Steph now.

Curry family
The Curry family. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

But Thursday was all about Ryan who turned a decade old. Ayesha wrote a beautiful note to her daughter:

“Our Chooks is 10 today 🥹. I can't believe she's double digits. Truly feels like we blinked and here we are. Always my baby girl. My Ryan. She's as sweet as pie, smart, caring and sings like an angel. My heart is bursting with pride.”

And she posted a photo with Ryan showing just how fast she is growing up:

Happy birthday to Steph and Ayesha’s daughter Ryan.

Ryan Curry with Cai
Ryan Curry with Cai / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

