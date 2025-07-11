Stephen Curry's 10-year-old girl suddenly grown-up in Ayesha's sweet birthday note
Ayesha Curry and husband Stephen Curry have been spending a lot of family time together in the Golden State Warriors offseason. Now, their daughter Ryan turned 10 on July 10 and mom shared the sweetest birthday wish for her.
Ayesha, 35, and Steph, 37, have been married since 2011 and have daughters Riley, 12, and Ryan, and sons Canon, who just turned 7 on July 2 where mom had another heart-melting birthday post.
Lately, we’ve seen Steph in full dad mode during summer taking Ryan and Canon to a Golden State Valkyries game where they all adorably danced in the stands, and mom and dad having summer fun with Cai. The family also posed together where we saw Riley almost as tall as Steph now.
RELATED: Steph Curry is solo dad with baby Cai rocking Warriors colors at NBA Summer League
But Thursday was all about Ryan who turned a decade old. Ayesha wrote a beautiful note to her daughter:
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s son Canon has coldest stare like dad after unreal bottle toss trick
“Our Chooks is 10 today 🥹. I can't believe she's double digits. Truly feels like we blinked and here we are. Always my baby girl. My Ryan. She's as sweet as pie, smart, caring and sings like an angel. My heart is bursting with pride.”
And she posted a photo with Ryan showing just how fast she is growing up:
Happy birthday to Steph and Ayesha’s daughter Ryan.
