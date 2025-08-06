UConn star Azzi Fudd flexes biceps in intense workout session
Azzi Fudd has been flexing all summer long. Whether it’s her fire fits, her dance skills, her relationship status, or just her biceps, she’s flexing.
The 22-year-old UConn Huskies star helped lead the team to its first national championship since 2016 and was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player. She opted to come back for one more season.
She was spotted with former teammate Paige Bueckers at the WNBA draft where she looked unrecognizable with a glam makeover while supporting the Dallas Wings pick. She also went viral for her post about being “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend,” that Bueckers would later hard launch the relationship at the WNBA All-Star game.
Fudd’s also been having fun dancing with teammates and with USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins, and flexing her summer bikini while on a cruise.
Now, she’s showing off in the gym with an intense workout where she flexed her biceps.
Fudd’s also been pretty good on the court working on her game, too.
The Huskies have a special one. She averaged 13.6 points per game last season but torched South Carolina for 24 points in the championship game.
With workouts like these, she’ll be a tough guard for anyone next season.
