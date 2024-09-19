Tyrese Haliburton and Indiana Pacers teammates attend WWE NXT, Haliburton jabs Orlando Magic fans
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton had a featured role at WWE NXT in Orlando on Tuesday night.
The Pacers star ball handler has been a WWE fan for ages and was caught in a stare down with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson earlier this year at a WWE event. He's enjoyed his appearances.
Tuesday, Haliburton and his teammates were involved. They are all in Orlando for a team minicamp ahead of the 2024-25 season, which is being hosted at Pascal Siakam's house. With the roster already together for those activities, it was natural that they bonded at WWE NXT.
Haliburton was given the mic during the event. "I brought reinforcements of my own," Haliburton said to the crowd. The camera then panned to several members of the Pacers roster, including James Johnson, Enrique Freeman, Myles Turner, and Johnny Furphy. The attendees naturally started to boo — the Pacers and the local NBA team, the Orlando Magic, are both ascending young squads that could become rivals in coming seasons.
Haliburton then chimed in again. "I get it. I would boo too if I had to be an Orlando Magic fan," he said before a pause. "But we're not here to talk about that."
The Pacers will continue to grow, both as a team on the court and a unit off of it, during this mini camp down in Orlando. "The fact that we have more continuity is great. It's a players-only retreat in Orlando," Pacers head coach RIck Carlisle said of the gathering. Haliburton and the team have started their hope to get back to the Eastern Conference Finals.
- Pascal Siakam hosting and motivating Indiana Pacers teammates for minicamp in Orlando. CLICK HERE.
- The game slowed down for Aaron Nesmith last season, and the Indiana Pacers reaped the benefits. CLICK HERE.
- Jannero Pargo hopes to be a head coach one day, growing toward that goal with the Indiana Pacers. CLICK HERE.
- Top five seasons by a center in Indiana Pacers history. CLICK HERE.
- Follow Pacers On SI on Facebook: All Pacers SI
- Follow Pacers On SI on Twitter: @SIPacers