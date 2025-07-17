UConn’s Azzi Fudd takes epic flexing photo in dress with Olympic star Ilona Maher
Azzi Fudd had quite the night to remember at the ESPYs with her stunning dress alone. It was even more epic with her flexing photo with Olympic rugby star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Ilona Maher.
Fudd, 22, has gone viral off the court since helping the UConn Huskies win their first national championship since 2016. We’ve seen her get a glam makeover looking unrecognizable while supporting former teammate Paige Bueckers at the WNBA draft, and then blow up social media when she posted she’s “Paige Bueckers’ girlfriend.” She’s since been seen at Dallas Wings games where she took a snuggly selfie with Bueckers, and the couple was seen holding hands.
For Wednesday’s ESPYs in Los Angeles, California, Fudd’s purple plunging-neckline dress won the red carpet, and even caught Bueckers’ attention after she finished playing a game.
It was Fudd’s photo with Maher, who also wore a bold dress herself, that really won the night, however, with the ripped rugby player showing off her muscles with the college basketball star.
Fudd and UConn lost out to the Philadelphia Eagles for “Best Team” of 2025, but Maher took home “Breakthrough Athlete” and this amazing memory with Fudd, who had quite the night.
