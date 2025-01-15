The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant posts heartfelt note recalling Kobe home destroyed by LA fires

The wife of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend shares just how close to home the devastating wildfires have hit her and how she’s helping victims.

Matt Ryan

LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
LA Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.

Vanessa Bryant is born and raised in LA and met Kobe Bryant when she was 17 years old and he played for the Los Angeles Lakers. The devastating wildfires that have destroyed so many homes and communities in the area have hit particularly close to home to her.

The wife of the late NBA legend certainly bleeds LA loyalty with not only Kobe’s former purple and gold Lakers, but as evident by her bleeding blue and attending a Los Angeles Dodgers playoff game with daughter Natalia Bryant, and sharing an epic emotional post of Kobe after the World Series win.

Bianka Bryant and Vanessa Bryant
The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrated Kobe Bryant's legacy with a special day dedicated to the late basketball legend. Pictured is Kobe's daughter, Bianka, 7, who threw the first pitch.

RELATED: Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly rocks special firefighter fit with boots in Rams win

Vannessa, 42, and her three daughters Natalia, 21, Bianka, 8, Capri 4, now live in Newport Coast, California, in a baller $10 million house in Orange County, which is just the next county over from LA County. But they didn’t always live there as Vanessa shared that sadly their old Palisades home she and Kobe lived in when they married in 2001 didn’t survive the fires.

“Kob and I used to live in the Palisades when we first got married (sadly, that home was on the street where the initial fire started 💔). We have so many beautiful memories from living in L.A. There are no words to make all the loss and devastation any better. My heart and prayers go out to everyone in LA who are affected by the fires. Our @mambamambacitasports is currently working to help the L.A. community. We love you, L.A. ❤️ #LASTRONG #We LA! We Love you @baby2baby! less ❤️.”

Vanessa posted a touching photo of a Kobe mural in Los Angeles with her message.

Kobe
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Josh Allen’s fiancée Hailee Steinfeld pens heartfelt message to ‘home’ Los Angeles

As well as the personalized notes she added for the charity drive.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

It’s so touching to see prominent figures in LA giving back and helping in people’s biggest time of need. Los Angeles will no doubt rebuild, including Vanessa and Kobe’s old home, and be stronger than ever as a result.

