Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa shares tearjerker Valentine’s Day post
The five-year death anniversary of Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant just passed in January. No doubt days like Valentine’s Day are so hard for his widow Vanessa Bryant. On Friday, she showed off her forever love to Kobe with a sweet, yet tearjerking post.
Vanessa, 42, has done an amazing job being a mom to three girls since that tragic day, and they are going up so fast. She’s shared some sweet family moments recently like their adorable Halloween costumes, and their Thanksgiving trip, and their holiday ski vacation, and just on Thursday with Natalia at Thursday’s USC-UCLA women’s basketball game where they sat courtside to see JuJu Watkins cook for the Trojans in a win over the No. 1 Bruins.
Natalia is now 22 and goes to USC as a film student, while Bianka is 8, and Capri is 5. Natalia looks so much like mom Vanessa, and the younger daughters like Kobe. No doubt dad would be so proud.
After celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl victory by paying homage to Kobe while wearing a sweet Eagles fit, Vanessa paid tribute to him again on Friday’s day of love with a touching photo of the two together, as well as a simple, “Valentines Day ❤️“ message.
Kobe’s legacy lives on through his wife and kids, and posts like these are so touching to see.
