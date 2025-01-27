Xavier Worthy Clapped Back at Bills for Draft Day Trade After Chiefs' AFC Title Win
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded up for wide receiver Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft, they may have seen something the Buffalo Bills, with whom they traded for the pick, didn't. And that foresight has now paid off ten-fold: the rookie has proven a solid addition to KC's offense, racking up six touchdowns and 638 yards in the regular season, plus one touchdown and 85 receiving yards in Sunday night's AFC title victory.
Well, for Worthy, that win may have been particularly sweet because it came at the expense of none other than the Buffalo Bills, whom the Chiefs narrowly defeated 32–29.
Asked if he felt extra motivated for the game, presumably because of that draft day swap, Worthy offered the perfect clapback for the Buffalo front office.
"Hey man, I said it once. They skipped on me," he told KCTV5's Marleah Campbell. "That's their loss."
Watch his answer below:
After swapping with the Chiefs, the Bills ended up drafting Keon Coleman out of Florida State, who, to their credit, also had a solid 2024 debut.
But it's Worthy who will now head to Super Bowl 59, where he'll take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 9. How's that for a rookie season?