Angel Reese posts mysterious ‘good vibes’ vacation photos: where was she?
It’s hard to disappear, especially as a social media star and WNBA rookie sensation.
But Angel Reese did exactly that when she discreetly left Paris to an “Unknown Location.” Heck, when she started her three-day run of bikini selfies, many observers, including The Athlete Lifestyle, assumed she was still Paris Barbie cheering on Team USA at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Wait, didn’t the Chicago Sky double-double machine fool everyone when she stated she was going to the Olympics as a homework assignment to make the United States’ women’s basketball team for the Los Angeles Games in 2028? Did she ever go to an Olympic game after sitting courtside between Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for a tune-up in London?
The mystery deepens as Secrecy Barbie shared vacation photos from the unknown location in an Instagram Post with a caption that read, “72 hours>>>.”
ATV Barbie is noted below in some of the photos, and of course many of the Bikini Barbie selfies are in the related link.
The last image posted simply read, “I need a 72 hr trip somewhere with good vibes and good eats REAL BAD!” From the photos she posted, it looks like mission accomplished.
Chicago Sky assistant coach Ty Young commented, “Glad you had a great 72 hours now back to work 🙃,” to which Reese responded, “coach Ty if you miss me you can just say thattttt😇”
So where was Jet-setting Barbie? It’s hard to tell from her photos, but an educated guess is a vacation paradise in the south of France or somewhere on the Iberian Peninsula.
Unfortunately, it looks like that 72 hours of bliss ended quickly with a dose of travel nightmare reality.
Don’t worry Chi-Town Barbie. Just like your double-double streak, for the extended WNBA hiatus, you had a hell of a summer-break run.
