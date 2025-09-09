Hailee Steinfeld's fun bridesmaid dance emerges minus Josh Allen at bestie's wedding
Hailee Steinfeld had a special moment that surfaced Monday morning after husband Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills had an epic comeback on Sunday night vs the Baltimore Ravens. Another epic video of her dancing the day before the game also just came to light.
The 28-year-old actress was spotted at the game in full Bills gear hugging Allen’s mom after the improbably comeback with 16 unanswered points with under 4 minutes to play.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld's preppy miniskirt Bills fit is perfection for Ravens SNF opener
The “Queen of Buffalo” certainly watched her 39-year-old King Allen lived up to his MVP from last season in Week 1.
The day before the game, Steinfeld went to a best friend’s wedding where she crushed a strapless black dress as a bridesmaid, and took some amazing photos.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld flaunts huge wedding ring before Josh Allen's Bills NFL opener
She was also be part of a wedding dance fun video where to Gwen Stefani’s “The Sweet Escape”.
She looks like she was enjoying herself as much as Allen in that comeback win.
Steinfeld and Allen had their own lavish wedding on May 31 in Southern California where they shared their own dance together.
The Bills are at the New York Jets on Sunday, September 14. Will Steinfeld be back in one of her Bills Mafia fits she recently showed off?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Awkward: $230M bust Deshaun Watson sends message after ugly Shedeur game
Eww or yum?: Megan Thee Stallion shows off unusual home-cooked meal Klay adores
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia stuns in unique heart dress with friend
SEC First Daughter: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks white-out Ole Miss crop-top fit
Stealth mode: Travis Hunter, wife Leanna stun NFL world with baby son looking like dad