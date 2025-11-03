Cowboys vs Cardinals Week 9 inactive list features surprising healthy scratch
The Dallas Cowboys are hosting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Dallas is currently 3-4-1, looking to head into its bye week on a winning note.
Arizona goes into this one without starting quarterback Kyler Murray, who is dealing with a foot injury. That helps the Cowboys, who have lost seven of their last eight contests against the Cardinals. That includes a 2023 outing in which Murray was injured and backup Joshua Dobbs led Arizona to a shocking win.
The Cowboys are dealing with injuries of their own heading into this one, but received some good news when Cooper Beebe was cleared to return. That said, let's see which players will be sitting this one out now that the two teams officially released their list of inactive players.
Before diving into that, however, let's quickly revisit the injury report for both teams, which will impact who they leave off the active roster in Week 9.
Dallas Cowboys injury report
OUT:
- Safety Alijah Clark, Ribs
- Safety Donovan Wilson, Elbow/Shoulder
- LB DeMarvion Overshown, Knee (IR)
- CB Shavon Revel, Knee (IR)
- LB Jack Sanborn, Groin (IR)
- DT Perrion Winfrey, Back (IR)
QUESTIONABLE:
- Center Cooper Beebe, Ankle
- OT Ajani Cornelius, Knee
- Safety Juanyeh Thomas, Migraine
Arizona Cardinals injury report
OUT:
- EDGE B.J. Ojulari, Knee
QUESTIONABLE:
- Safety Kitan Crawford, Ankle
- CB Will Johnson, Groin
- QB Kyler Murray, Foot
- DL Walter Nolan III, Calf
- CB Garrett Williams, Knee
Dallas Cowboys inactives
- OT Ajani Cornelius
- OT Hakeem Adeniji
- WR Jonathan Mingo
- RB Jaydon Blue
- S Donovan Wilson
- S Alijah Clark
- DT Mazi Smith
Jaydon Blue being inactive is a surprise, but it explains why the Cowboys activated Malik Davis ahead of the game. Now, let's see who will be inactive for Arizona.
Arizona Cardinals inactives
- QB Kyler Murray
- OL Demontrey Jones
- OL Josh Fryar
- DL Bilal Nichols
- LB Xavier Thomas
- CB Elijah Jones
